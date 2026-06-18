The Mikal Bridges trade was supposed to be the bill the Knicks could not outrun. Five first-round picks for a wing who was not a classic superstar felt like the kind of move that would age loudly if the team stalled short of the Finals.

Now there is confetti on the floor and a championship banner coming to Madison Square Garden, which makes the old argument feel a lot smaller.

The Knicks did not trade for Bridges to average 30. They traded for him to survive the hardest matchups, hit enough shots, guard up and down the lineup, and make life easier for Jalen Brunson when every possession got heavier.

The Knicks paid for playoff fit

Bridges averaged 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.0 steal over 19 playoff games. Those numbers will not blow anyone away without context, but the context is the entire point.

He defended, stayed efficient, handled hard minutes, and gave Mike Brown a wing who did not need the offense built around him. During the run, the Knicks were undefeated when Bridges scored 20 or more, and his Game 4 burst in the Finals helped swing a night that could have changed the series.

The picks bought a connector with enough two-way value to make the championship formula hold together, not a solo act.

The Nets part makes it sweeter

There is no way around the local layer. The Knicks paid Brooklyn a monster price, then won the title with the player the Nets moved across town, and that will sting on the other side of the bridge for a long time.

I still understand why people hated the cost. Five first-rounders is never casual, and Bridges had to be more than a nice wing for the trade to make sense.

He became exactly that. The Knicks got the version who fit Brunson, balanced the lineup, and helped turn a risky all-in move into a parade-route talking point. The argument is not completely dead, but it is buried deep enough under orange and blue paper to stop sounding serious.