The New York Knicks will walk into Game 2 against Cleveland with the obvious headline already written.

Jalen Brunson is the engine, the closer, and the guy who bends the series every time he gets downhill. Cleveland knows that, which is why the more interesting pressure point might be Mikal Bridges.

I keep coming back to Bridges because Game 2 is where the chess match starts tightening. If the Cavaliers send more attention at Brunson, Bridges has to punish the weak spots before the defense can reset.

Bridges gave the Knicks exactly enough in Game 1

Bridges finished Game 1 with 18 points on 63.6% shooting, five rebounds, two steals, and one assist, logging 42:18 in the 115-104 overtime win. The workload was heavy, but it also tells you how much Mike Brown trusts him.

The Knicks do not need Bridges to hijack the offense. They need him to make the simple punishment play, hit the open jumper, attack a tilted floor, and keep Donovan Mitchell working defensively instead of letting him conserve energy for fourth-quarter shot-making.

Bridges can quietly shape the whole game in those moments. Cleveland can live with a role player drifting around the perimeter. It cannot live with Bridges slicing into the middle, finishing through contact, and forcing the weak-side defender to choose wrong.

Cleveland’s coverages will test him

The Knicks already found ways to pick on matchups late in Game 1, using screening actions with OG Anunoby and Bridges to target James Harden defensively. That kind of pressure matters because it turns Cleveland’s attention on Brunson into stress somewhere else.

Bridges is built for that role. He does not need every set called for him, and he does not need the offense to stop so he can work. He can live in the cracks, then suddenly make the possession hurt.

Game 2 is Thursday, the Knicks enter with the series lead, and the injury report does not give New York an obvious excuse to shorten the rotation. Cleveland’s adjustment is obvious: make Brunson see more bodies and force somebody else to beat them in rhythm.

If Bridges answers that challenge, the Knicks become much harder to load up against. Brunson may still get the headlines, but Bridges could be the pressure valve that keeps the whole thing from tightening around New York’s offense.