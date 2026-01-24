With the NBA trade deadline quickly approaching, the perfect New York Knicks trade candidate currently resides in Dallas, Texas. Naji Marshall of the Mavericks would be a perfect fit in the blue and orange; his jack-of-all-trades player profile would bolster the Knicks bench, or even starting five tenfold.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Knicks will continue to check in on Marshall’s status. If the interest is genuine, New York could make a splash for one of the most underrated players in basketball.

With the Knicks and Mavericks hovering near the second apron, a three-team deal makes the most sense to facilitate a move for the 28-year-old small forward.

Knicks/Mavericks/Kings mock trade

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Knicks receive: Naji Marshall (2 yrs, $9.0M)

Mavericks receive: Guerschon Yabusele (2 yrs, $5.5M), Pacome Dadiet (3 yrs, $2.8M), a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 second-round pick

Kings receive: Mohamed Diawara (1 yr, $1.2M)

The asking price for Marshall has never been higher, and if the Mavericks are looking to move on from the player before he enters his walk year, this could be a suitable package.

Naji Marshall player profile breakdown

The Xavier University alum can do almost anything on a basketball court, a well-rounded profile that the Knicks have been screaming for.

This season, Marshall is averaging 14.5 points on roughly 55% from the field, a career high in both categories for the 6-year forward. Although the three-point shot has been volatile throughout his career, inside the arc, Marshall is cash money.

According to Basketball Index, Marshall grades out with an A+ in rim shot making efficiency, an A in fishing talent and an A- in rim field goal percentage. However, the 6’6″ forward is just as dominant in the mid-range; a focal point of offense the Knicks could use.

CREDIT: BBALL INDEX/COURTESY JOHNNY OSCHENFELD

Marshall ranks in the 99th percentile in midrange shot-making efficiency and floater talent. Alongside elite midrange talent and one-on-one shot-making, Marshall would immediately bolster a New York offense that currently ranks just 20th in two-point attempts per game.

Marshall’s scoring bag isn’t the only skill set he’d bring to Madison Square Garden. With great playmaking ability, the Knicks would add a player with court vision and passing versatility to diversify New York’s offense. The perimeter defense is also a huge addition to Marshall’s toolkit; he takes on some of the hardest defensive matchups, adding to the Knicks depth of defensive wings.

The underlying metrics show he thrives in these difficult matchups. With an A grade in perimeter defense isolation, Marshall does a fantastic job of limiting shot quality and attempts.

The verdict

The Feb. 5 deadline usually offers projects and rentals, not polished products like Marshall. For a Knicks team ranking 20th in two-point attempts, the midrange maestro and one-on-one specialist can add another dynamic to the offense. If the Mavericks open the door, Leon Rose shouldn’t just call; he should do everything in his power to bring this underrated star to the Mecca.



