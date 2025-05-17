Losing second-round series to the Knicks ‘feels like death’ to Celtics’ Jaylen Brown

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks pulled off the unthinkable, eliminating the reigning champion Boston Celtics in six games of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. They closed out the series in the most dominant way possible with a 38-point blowout win, their largest playoff win in franchise history.

The Knicks crushed the Celtics in Game 6

Undoubtedly, this is a major upset for the entire sports world, as virtually nobody expected them to win the series. The Celtics lost Jayson Tatum for the final two games of the series with a torn achilles, which was a major loss for a Boston team that was already on the ropes before the injury.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown took losing the series hard, describing it as a feeling of “death.”

“Losing to the Knicks feels like death, but I was always taught that there’s life after death, so we’ll get ready for whatever’s next. Whatever’s next in the journey, I’ll be ready for,” Brown said after Game 6 (h/t SNY).

The Knicks played a phenomenal defensive game

Brown gave the Celtics everything he had in Game 6, even fouling out in just three quarters. However, the Knicks shut him down after he gave them problems back in Boston for Game 5.

He finished with 20 points on 8-for-20 shooting and turned the ball over seven times. New York made sure that he wasn’t going to take over both with his scoring and his facilitating, and they couldn’t have defended Boston any better to close out the series.

It will be a long offseason ahead for the Celtics, as financial restraints potentially prevent them from keeping their current core together. As for the Knicks, they will now turn their focus towards the Indiana Pacers, who they will face in the Eastern Conference Finals beginning Wednesday.