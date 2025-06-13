Longtime ESPN broadcaster wants Knicks to re-hire Tom Thibodeau despite firing

The NBA world has been all over Tom Thibodeau since he was fired as head coach of the New York Knicks just days after their Eastern Conference Finals exit. Many felt that New York made the wrong decision after experiencing their most successful season in over two decades.

ESPN broadcaster thinks the Knicks made a mistake firing Tom Thibodeau

One of those people is longtime ESPN broadcaster Dick Vitale. He took to X to express his thoughts on the Thibodeau firing, and even went to the length of saying that the Knicks should re-hire Thibodeau.

“Embarrassing describes the mess in hiring a coach by the @nyknicks front office,” Vitale wrote on X Thursday. “They had a guy who has done a quality job in Tom Thibodeau if making a change should have your choice guy committed. Being humiliated with all they have sought is pathetic/ hire Tom back!”

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Thibodeau had a ton of support as the Knicks head coach. When he arrived in 2020, New York was the worst team in the league with no clear future ahead of them, but he immediately brought the team back to relevancy.

However, despite reaching the postseason four times in five years, many felt that the Knicks were never going to get further than an ECF appearance with Thibodeau as their coach. While he was a good coach who brought the team success, concerns about his rotations and defensive schemes exposed a number of flaws with this past year’s group.

It was time for the Knicks to make a change

Thibodeau did not have as great a feel for this year’s roster compared to his other ones. The team needs a fresh face and someone who can resonate with the players better, as well as run an effective offensive system that gets every piece involved with great pace.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The idea of re-hiring Thibodeau is technically not impossible, but it is highly unlikely. Nearly a 0% chance of occurring at that. While the organization has great respect for Thibodeau and the turnaround he brought to the franchise, the team is ready to take the next step forward by going in a different direction at the head coaching position.

They have conducted an extensive search since his departure, with several targets on their radar. They have requested interviews with coaches already employed by other teams (to no avail), and have expressed interest in unemployed coaches like Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown.