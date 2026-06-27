Landry Shamet gave the Knicks the dream role-player season, which is great until somebody has to price it. Funny how quickly a feel-good story turns into a bill.

The Knicks needed Shamet to hit real playoff shots, and he did more than that. He became one of those players fans start defending like a family member, partly because he looked completely unafraid in the moments that usually shrink bench guys.

Landry Shamet went 26-for-50 from three during the playoff run, and that number is the problem. A minimum-contract player shooting like that in June does not stay a cute bargain for long.

Landry Shamet celebrates during the championship parade. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

The Knicks created Shamet’s market

The thing about Shamet is that he did more than hang around the title team. He helped. He gave Mike Brown playable spacing, a little ball movement, and enough defensive fight to avoid becoming the obvious target every trip.

It matters in free agency because contenders do not pay for the regular-season version of a role player. They pay for the version they just watched survive playoff possessions. Shamet gave everyone a clean, recent sales pitch, and the Knicks helped put the reel together.

I would want him back. I also would not pretend this is an easy loyalty discount situation. Players who turn into trusted playoff shooters tend to discover their market pretty quickly.

Shamet is a Knicks cap test now

The Knicks have bigger names to sort through, but Shamet is the kind of decision that tells you how serious the front office is about keeping the edges intact. Championship teams do not usually fall apart because they lose the first star. They start leaking when the eighth man becomes too expensive and the replacement is a prayer.

There is a limit, obviously. If the number gets silly, Leon Rose has to let someone else enjoy the nostalgia tax. But if Shamet lands in a reasonable range, the Knicks should try hard to keep the trust they already built.

There is the whole offseason in miniature. Everyone wants continuity until continuity starts charging real money. Shamet earned the invoice, and now the Knicks have to decide how much of it they are willing to pay.