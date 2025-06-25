Knicks’ young playmaking specialist could play a huge role next season

As the New York Knicks look to improve their roster this summer, they have some internal options who could end up making a massive difference next season.

Knicks’ Tyler Kolek could have a larger role next season

One of those options is incoming sophomore Tyler Kolek, who was a rookie last season but was not a regular part of the rotation. Kolek was drafted early in the second round of last year’s draft out of Marquette, where he was the NCAA’s assists leader in the 2023-24 collegiate season.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Kolek could have a much bigger role next season, especially with their guard depth looking uncertain. Cameron Payne, Delon Wright, and Landry Shamet are all free agents, and it is unclear if the Knicks will retain any of them.

That’s where Kolek comes into play. The small guard is an exceptional playmaker and flashed that ability in his limited playing time this past season. He had four games this season with seven or more assists, including a nine-assist, zero-turnover performance against the Dallas Mavericks on March 25.

Kolek would help solve a lot of backcourt issues

One of the Knicks’ biggest issues last season was a lack of a secondary ball handler. Kolek could take that leap of becoming that player and running the offense in the second unit.

New York’s bench was last in points per game and ranked towards the bottom in several major categories. Kolek could help fix that with his elite playmaking and solid shooting from long range.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Kolek’s role is dependent on how the new head coach feels about playing him. While he can help improve the offense, there are defensive concerns that make him tough to play for long stretches, which is something a new coach will consider.

Nevertheless, Kolek could have a bigger role for the Knicks next season, which could have a huge impact for them going forward.