Knicks young and promising talent receive praise from team scout

The New York Knicks featured some of their promising players drafted last year during Summer League. Pacome Dadiet, Tyler Kolek, Kevin McCullar Jr., and Ariel Hukporti were all drafted in the previous year and played in parts of Summer League.

Knicks’ second-year players impressed in Summer League

Those players still haven’t had their chance to showcase their talents fully at the NBA level. Last season, with Tom Thibodeau as their head coach, they were all out of the rotation and only saw minutes on occasion, getting most of their development done in the G-League.

Despite that, an anonymous scout at Summer League spoke to Spotrac’s Keith Smith and praised those players for the improvements they’ve made over the summer.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Pacome (Dadiet) looked a lot more comfortable this year than last year,” the scout said (h/t Sports Illustrated’s Geoff Magliocchetti). “Tyler (Kolek) got some run last year and we’re comfortable with playing him more this year. Ariel (Hukporti) was forced to play at times last year and he’s more ready if that happens again this year, and Kevin (McCullar Jr.) and MarJon (Beauchamp) both looked awesome out here. We’re still figuring out the rest of the roster, but we hope all of those guys factor in somehow.”

The Knicks got some quality games from a lot of players who could have an important role next season. Dadiet and McCullar played only two games in Summer League while Hukporti appeared in only three, but all three showcased great scoring and hustle on each end of the floor that could provide a spark for the NBA Knicks next season.

The Knicks have a few viable options to add depth

Kolek appeared in all five games but struggled, averaging four turnovers per game and shooting just 32% from the floor and 17% from three. However, he did have an impressive 25-point showing against the Brooklyn Nets, so the potential is there waiting to be fully unlocked.

Beauchamp, meanwhile, could have played his way onto a two-way deal with a few very impressive performances. He signed one with New York late last season but rarely saw the court, though that could change if they need additional backcourt depth.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Beauchamp scored 25 points in the win over the Brooklyn Nets and followed it up with 28 in a loss to the Pacers during Summer League.

The Knicks have a few players who could have a major impact next season. It is unclear how Mike Brown will form his rotation in his first year coaching the Knicks, but he has an array of options to go to that could all give them quality minutes.