Knicks writer suggests superstar point guard take on a bigger playmaking role

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson earns most of his success through scoring. Despite being only 6-foot-2, the guard has established himself as one of the game’s elite scorers.

Knicks’ Jalen Brunson should improve his playmaking next season

Brunson averaged 26.0 points per game last season on great efficiency. His playmaking numbers rose as well, as he averaged a career-high 7.3 assists per game last season with the new offensive weapons put around him.

However, at times, the Knicks became too reliant on Brunson to do all of the scoring in close games, which often resulted in them fizzling out. To prevent that from occurring again next season, SNY’s David Vertsberger suggested that Brunson further evolve his playmaking skills next season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Brunson’s unstoppable isolation and pick-and-roll bucket-getting is the invaluable force behind his ascension and postseason success, but even the brightest stars know the value of the easy score and simple pass. He’s no ball hog, but the offense could get bogged down in Brunson ball for stretches, and seemed to lean on that more as the year progressed and their efficiency declined,” Vertsberger wrote.

“Some of that may be coaching, and we’ll see exactly how much soon enough. Armed with a new playbook and the best weapons of his career, there’s no excuse for Brunson not to bump his respectable 7.3 assists a game to a nine or even ten with the attention he draws.”

Brunson continues to make strides in his game

Brunson has continued to make improvements in his game each season, and the hope is that under a new system with new head coach Mike Brown, ball movement will become a much larger emphasis. Brown preaches the idea of space and pace, so the ball might find the others much more often.

Furthermore, they have more go-to options at their disposal. They signed Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele to improve the scoring from the second unit, which could help with Brunson’s playmaking more.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Additionally, the Knicks are bringing back the main core from last season, and they should each take another step forward, having a full season together under their belt now.

A big season lies ahead for Brunson and the Knicks. If he improves his playmaking while maintaining a high level of scoring, New York could be in the driver’s seat to make a deep run at a title.