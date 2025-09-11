Knicks writer suggests new style of play for Mitchell Robinson

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will have an interesting role in the 2025-26 season. He is not an offensive-dominant player, and under new head coach Mike Brown, the team will want to improve its offensive production next season.

Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson should experiment with the Gortat screen

Robinson’s game is centered primarily around the basket, serving as mostly a lob threat. However, SNY’s David Vertsberger suggested a new way for Robinson to be effective on offense: the Gortat screen.

“Robinson should try to set more Gortat screens (a second screen following the first on his own man) to mix in something different. Could open up more looks for Brunson, and Robinson still puts a body on immediately to get in putback position,” Vertsberger wrote.

The Gortat screen is a reference to former Washington Wizards center Marcin Gortat, who famously set screens inside the paint to open up lanes for his teammates, most notably for John Wall and Bradley Beal during their time in Washington.

The Knicks can have an unstoppable offense next season

The play worked well enough to give the Wizards plenty of different ways to score the ball, and it could help the Knicks as well. New York has a plethora of scoring talent at their disposal, so the key will be to get them involved as frequently as possible.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are three-level scorers, so opening up the floor will be key to their success. If they can get cleaner looks both at the perimeter and inside the arc, their offense could be relentless.

Robinson will be an important piece for them next season, and if he expands some of his offensive versatility to benefit the others around him, the Knicks could be in a perfect position to dominate the Eastern Conference.