The New York Knicks are sure to be in the mix for Milwaukee Bucks’ superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo if he becomes available on the open market. However, there will be steep competition for the two-time MVP.

Knicks won’t be the only team pursuing Giannis Antetokounmpo

Over the summer, New York had an exclusive negotiating window, as Antetokounmpo made it clear that he wanted to play in New York. While the Knicks are still perceived to be Antetokounmpo’s top destination, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that they won’t be the only team that can heavily pursue him.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

“If the Bucks are open to discussing Antetokounmpo with teams, the Knicks will no longer have the exclusive negotiating window as his preferred destination, sources told ESPN,” Charania wrote.

Given this development, it’s going to be very difficult for New York to have a realistic shot at landing him in a mid-season trade. One of two things will need to happen for Antetokounmpo to land in the Big Apple.

Antetokounmpo would have to choose the Knicks as a destination

One, Antetokounmpo would essentially need to force his way to the Knicks, similar to how Mikal Bridges did two offseasons ago. The other way would be if they involved a third or even a fourth team to help facilitate a trade that includes an ample amount of assets to send to the Bucks.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York also has to be willing to part with key pieces that could contribute to a title run right now. A trade for a player of Antetokounmpo’s caliber will almost certainly cost the Knicks one of Karl-Anthony Towns or OG Anunoby at the very least, and both players have been key pieces for them.

Nevertheless, the Knicks will be heavily involved in the sweepstakes if he formally becomes available on the trade market. Until then, they will maintain their focus on their current group, which is off to a 16-7 start and second in the East.