Knicks: Women’s NCAA champion head coach impressed team, but not considered a finalist in head coaching search

The New York Knicks’ head coaching search has intensified over the past few days, and more details have emerged about a possible candidate.

Knicks had a positive talk with Dawn Staley

Last week, Knicks Fan TV reported that Women’s NCAA champion and South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley was being considered for the job. According to James L. Edwards III of The Athletic, the Knicks touched base with Staley, and she made a strong impression, though it doesn’t seem likely that the two sides will come to an agreement.

“During this process, the Knicks also reached out to South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley, league sources told The Athletic. And while she impressed in that conversation, she is currently not considered a finalist for the position, league sources said,” Edwards wrote.

Staley has a stacked resume and is considered to be one of the best basketball coaches in history. She has three NCAA titles – all with South Carolina – and has also reached the Final Four seven times, along with 19 NCAA Tournament appearances.

Staley would’ve been an interesting candidate for the job

She would have been an interesting candidate for New York, considering that she has no NBA head coaching experience. However, her college resume cannot be overlooked as she is the epitome of success in Women’s college basketball.

Mike Brown has emerged as the front-runner for the job over the past several days, and it seems as though they are going in the direction of an experienced coach. Still, checking in with Staley is proper due diligence in the event that the job opens up again and she reconsiders her stance on the position.