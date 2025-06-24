Knicks will interview top Timberwolves assistant about head coaching job

The New York Knicks are expanding their head coaching search beyond experienced coaches, as ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Tuesday that they will interview Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori for their open head coaching job.

Nori becomes the third coach that they have formally interviewed during their search. They have also interviewed former Memphis Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins and former Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown.

Nori has been an assistant with the Timberwolves since 2021. In those seasons, the Wolves have become one of the more competitive teams in the Western Conference and have made two conference finals.

Nori has a deep coaching resume as an assistant, having worked in that role in the NBA since 2009. Along with the Timberwolves, he has also coached the Raptors, Kings, Nuggets, and Pistons.

Nori could be an interesting candidate despite his lack of head coaching experience

The fact that he doesn’t have head coaching experience in the league is certainly a concern, but his lengthy resume as a coach in the league could help alleviate that concern. The Knicks have had their eyes set on experienced coaches since they fired Tom Thibodeau earlier this month.

They initially were asking other teams about their head coaches, but were briskly turned away by those organizations upon requesting to speak with their coach. Nori could be a strong candidate who has a good personality for the locker room and a knack for playing hard and physical.

Ultimately, the Knicks are unlikely to have a new coach until after this Wednesday’s NBA Draft, but they are getting themselves an array of options to choose from as they consider all types of coaches during this process.