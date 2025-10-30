Knicks will have their work cut out for them against undefeated Bulls

The New York Knicks will not have an easy matchup on Friday as they look to right the ship after losing two consecutive road games. Their next game is against the Chicago Bulls, who have started the season as one of the hottest teams in the league with a 4-0 record.

Knicks head to Chicago to take on red-hot Bulls

Two of those victories came over playoff teams from last season, as they took down the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic to open the season. Now, the Knicks will head to Chicago to face a team on a hot streak.

The Bulls’ success has been largely because of their defense. They have allowed just 111.6 points to their opponents, which is sixth-best in the league.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Additionally, they have the best opponent three-point percentage allowed at just 25.6%. That could go heavily against the Knicks, as they have struggled with their three-point efficiency to start the season.

The main players who have performed well for the Bulls are second-year player Matas Buzelis and veteran Josh Giddey. Those two players have become the team’s top options since the departure of DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine last season.

This will be a big game for the Knicks to turn it around

Giddey is notorious for having big games against the Knicks, so he is going to be the one to watch for in this matchup. The Knicks will want to have Deuce McBride back for this game, as he provides a spark on both ends of the floor and can be a better matchup for them.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

New York has had a shaky start to the season, but that’s part of the growing pains they are undergoing with new head coach Mike Brown. They have done a solid job at creating clean looks, but they need to find a way to convert them more at a higher rate.

The Bulls will be a tough matchup for them, but the Knicks have the pieces that can help turn things around and end the road trip with a win. The game tips off Friday at 8 PM EST.