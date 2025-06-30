Knicks will have competition to bring back veteran shooter in free agency

Day 1 of NBA free agency is here, and many have wondered how the New York Knicks will operate this summer. While they could make a slash trade that completely shifts the makeup of their roster, the expectation is that they will look to fortify their depth through free agency and the trade market.

The Knicks are among the teams pursuing Landry Shamet

One free agent whom they will look to retain is guard Landry Shamet. The veteran was playing under a league minimum contract with the Knicks this past year and now enters the free agent market.

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks do have interest in bringing him back, but they won’t be the only team pursuing him.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“New York has decisions to make on its own veteran free agents in Delon Wright, Precious Achiuwa, Landry Shamet and Cam Payne. The team will monitor the backup guard market,” Begley wrote. “The Knicks are among the teams who will have interest in Shamet once free agency opens at 6 PM on Sunday, per SNY sources. Contending teams in both conferences are expected to have interest in Shamet, league sources say.”

Shamet missed the first couple of months of the regular season with a dislocated shoulder, but eventually came back and played in 50 regular season games. In those games, he averaged 5.7 points and shot 40% from three-point land.

Shamet could play an important role if he were to return to the Knicks

He didn’t appear in the rotation during a large part of the postseason, which had many wondering if the Knicks missed an opportunity to play an important piece at a crucial time. He briefly returned to the rotation during the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Knicks were already on the ropes by then.

Shamet would come at a very cheap price, and he could play a huge role under a new head coach if he were to return. He demonstrated a positive impact this past season, which would warrant an increased role off the bench.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

New York will likely be in the market for shooting depth this summer, and Shamet will be among the names they will consider. Other candidates include Luke Kennard and Gary Trent Jr.

Shamet’s market will certainly have some suitors, and it remains to be seen if the two sides want to have a reunion next season.