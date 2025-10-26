Knicks will have another test to pass with first road game coming up

The New York Knicks couldn’t have gotten off to a stronger start to the season. They knocked off both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics at home to open the Mike Brown era 2-0 after not winning a single regular season game against either team last year.

Knicks begin an intriguing three-game road trip starting on Sunday

Their next test: How will they fare on the road? They begin a three-game road trip starting on Sunday against the Miami Heat.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

In the road trip, they will also face the Milwaukee Bucks and Chicago Bulls before heading back home next week. Each of those matchups is favorable for New York, but going on the road is a much different environment than playing in front of your home crowd.

The Knicks clearly played the first two games with a bit of a chip on their shoulder, being that it was at home. Additionally, given the high expectations that have been placed on them this year, they want to start the year on a positive note.

The Knicks will have to overcome some injuries

New York is going to be a bit shorthanded to start the road trip, as Mitchell Robinson continues to be held out for load management. Miles McBride is also questionable for Sunday’s game in Miami for personal reasons, and Karl-Anthony Towns is also questionable with his lingering quad injury.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, these next three games will tell a lot about how the team will fare in other environments. Being successful both at home and on the road will be crucial to having any postseason success.

Sunday’s game tips off at 6 PM EST at the Kaseya Center.