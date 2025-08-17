Knicks will have a lot to prove in East heavyweight rivalry next season

The New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers are expected to be the two clear favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference next season. The Cavaliers are coming off a 64-win season, while New York made improvements after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

Knicks and Cavaliers will have huge matchups next season

The league has ensured that all eyes will be on these two teams, as they are scheduled to face off on both Opening Night and Christmas Day. However, they have another late-season matchup that is sure to be high-stakes.

Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker listed their Feb. 24 matchup on the road against the Cavaliers as one of the top 10 games to watch next season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

“Beyond potentially being a postseason preview, going on the road and playing the Cavaliers is an opportunity for New York to show it won’t struggle against the East elite any longer with Mike Brown at the helm,” Zucker wrote.

The Knicks struggled mightily against the top dogs in the league last year. They were 0-10 against the top three teams in the NBA, including a 0-4 record against the Cavaliers.

Knicks are hoping for better luck against top teams next season

The Knicks are hopeful that next season is different with a revamped bench and a new head coach. Mike Brown is likely to bring a more offense-oriented attack to this group, maximizing the offensive talent of Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, and the rest of the supporting cast.

Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Additionally, they added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele in free agency to fortify their depth off the bench. With the changes they have made this summer, the expectations for them are higher than they have ever been in the 21st century.

Taking down a star-studded Cavaliers team will prove a whole lot in terms of their standing in the East. While they have made big changes to their roster and personnel, they still need to prove on the court that they belong in the conversations they have been a part of.