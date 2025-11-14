The New York Knicks got good news on Jalen Brunson’s ankle injury, and it may not be long before he is back in the Knicks’ lineup. However, until he is back, they are going to need big contributions from the others.

Everybody on the Knicks will have to step up in Brunson’s absence

Head coach Mike Brown’s offensive system emphasizes making quick decisions with the ball, meaning that everyone has been able to get heavily involved on a nightly basis. The good news is that most of the players have gotten proper reps to help lead a unit as a result.

However, not having Brunson on the floor is still an adjustment they need to make. Brunson is the engine of the offense, and he is their main source of both scoring and playmaking.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Therefore, they will have to depend on others to help take control of the offense. For starters, Deuce McBride likely takes Brunson’s place in the starting five, but Mikal Bridges will likely assume more ball-handling responsibilities and be the main facilitator of the offense.

They will need Bridges to really step up and take over as a lead option. He has been very efficient as a third option, so the hope is that he can continue to be efficient while raising his shot volume.

The Knicks need Karl-Anthony Towns to play like an All-Star

While Bridges will have to step up as a playmaker, Karl-Anthony Towns will need to step up as the main guy. The All-Star center needs to resemble the version he was last year to give other teams problems despite Brunson not being on the floor.

So far, he has had a very strong season and has worked well in the new system. However, this will be his first time being the main option in this system, which could take a bit to adjust to.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Expect more plays to be drawn up for Towns to get open looks at the three, as well as opportunities for him to drive to the basket. He has done a very good job at being versatile in both ways offensively, but now they need him to fully take over on that side of the ball to give his team a better chance to win.

The Knicks’ first game without Brunson will tip off on Friday at 7 PM against the Miami Heat. The Heat will also be without Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro.