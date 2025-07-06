Knicks were impressed by Timberwolves assistant during head coaching search

The New York Knicks’ head coaching search finally wrapped up this past week. After a month without a head coach, the team finally landed on Mike Brown to become their next head coach as they look to go on a championship quest next season.

Micah Nori impressed the Knicks during the head coaching search

Brown wasn’t their only candidate they were interested in, as they were interested in other head coaches as well, both current and former. They also interviewed Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori, who SNY’s Ian Begley said impressed the Knicks during his interview despite not landing the job.

“He didn’t get the job, but Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori impressed the Knicks during the interview process. According to people in touch with the team, Nori’s insight on workload/player production stood out during the Knicks’ interview process,” Begley wrote. “Mike Brown, Nori, Taylor Jenkins, James Borrego and Dawn Staley were the known interviewees for the Knicks opening. The Knicks were always leaning toward hiring a head coach with NBA experience, but Nori’s interview certainly gave them something to think about.”

Nori was the only person who had never been a head coach at the college or NBA level. He has been the top Timberwolves assistant since 2021 and has been a key part of head coach Chris Finch’s staff as Minnesota has emerged as one of the best teams in the Western Conference.

The Knicks opted for the more experienced coach for the job

He would’ve been an interesting choice for the head coach position given his lack of experience, though some fans felt that the next coach didn’t necessarily need to have head coaching experience to be a good fit.

Nevertheless, New York was interested in adding a head coach with experience, and Brown gives them exactly that. He has an extensive resume of coaching playoff teams, and the hope is that he can help get them to a championship next season after their most successful season in 25 years.