Knicks were getting aggressively turned away by opposing teams in head coaching search

As the New York Knicks continue their search for their next franchise head coach, more details have emerged about their quest. They have reached out to several teams expressing interest in their head coaches, but to no avail.

The Knicks were quickly turned away by several teams for their interview requests

A new report from ESPN’s Shams Charania suggested that the Knicks’ requests to other teams weren’t taken very well by other teams.

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

“Teams would just hang up. Some would say no—and then hang up. In other situations, there was profanity involved. You know—some literal ‘F— no’ responses,” Charania said (h/t Legion Hoops on X).

New York reportedly asked several teams at various stages of competitiveness. Among those asked were Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka, Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, and Chicago Bulls head coach Billy Donovan.

The Knicks are conducting proper due diligence

The Knicks’ front office likely expected to be turned away by each of these teams. Considering that they are the only team with a head coaching vacancy in the league right now, they have no reason to rush their search whatsoever.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Asking other teams about their coaches is due diligence, even if they know there is no chance of poaching them from that team. New York can gain intel on the team’s situation by asking about their coaches, which could ultimately affect free agency, trades, etc.

The Knicks have two interviews lined up with unemployed coaches Taylor Jenkins and Mike Brown. Both candidates are considered to be the favorites to replace Tom Thibodeau, and both have track records of leading successful teams.