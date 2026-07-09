The Knicks can still feel good about their title defense. They can also admit Philadelphia just became a much more annoying part of the East.

Jaylen Brown going to the 76ers changes the texture of the race. Philly already had Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, and now it adds a downhill wing who has spent years in playoff games the Knicks care about. Brown is not some theoretical upgrade. His career resume is long enough that the fit deserves respect right away.

I do not think the Knicks should panic. They won the title, brought back the core, and still have the kind of toughness that travels. But Philadelphia adding Brown is the sort of move that makes every regular-season matchup feel a little more loaded.

The Sixers sent Paul George and draft capital to Boston in the deal, according to national reports, and the Celtics’ breakup adds a weird extra layer. Boston got older and more flexible. Philadelphia got more dangerous right now. The Knicks are sitting in the middle, watching two rivals change shape after they finally climbed the mountain.

Knicks got a real East reminder

The Knicks earned the benefit of the doubt. Jalen Brunson is still the adult in the room, Karl-Anthony Towns gives them a high-end offensive hub, and OG Anunoby remains the kind of defensive piece every contender needs.

Still, the East is not freezing in place for them. Cleveland has its own expensive core. Boston is trying to reset without falling apart. Philadelphia is now betting Brown can give Embiid and Maxey the wing force they have chased for years.

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson celebrates with the Larry O'Brien Championship Trophy. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

That matters because the Knicks’ path was never going to be a parade route. It was always going to be ugly again. Brown makes one more series feel heavier before anybody even gets to October.

Brown makes Philly less predictable

Brown’s biggest value for Philadelphia goes beyond scoring. He gives the Sixers another player who can punish a tilted defense, run in transition, guard bigger wings, and survive physical playoff possessions.

For the Knicks, that means fewer easy hiding spots. Brunson will still dictate plenty. The Knicks will still trust their spacing, size, and late-game shot creation. But they cannot treat Philadelphia like the same old Embiid gamble anymore.

The Knicks are still the team with the trophy. Philly is now the team trying to make that trophy feel heavier.