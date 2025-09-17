Knicks waive 2 young prospects as training camp roster is finalized

The New York Knicks have finished setting up their training camp roster, though two intriguing young players will have to wait a bit longer for their chance.

Knicks waive Dink Pate and Bryson Warren

After securing their rights with Exhibit 10 contracts earlier in the day, the team announced that they waived Dink Pate and Bryson Warren. Both players have high upside as young players, but there’s no clear path for them to secure playing time or earn a roster spot.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Despite them being waived, both players will likely end up in the G-League and continue to develop in the Knicks’ system. Pate was signed by New York as an undrafted free agent and participated in Summer League with them, while Warren was recently acquired in a trade in the G-League.

New York now has 21 players that they will be sending to training camp. The players to keep an eye on the most will be Malcolm Brogdon, Landry Shamet, Garrison Mathews, Alex Len, and Matt Ryan, as those players could see their non-guaranteed contracts be elevated.

The Knicks still have final roster decisions to make

The Knicks only have enough room to keep one of those players, so a trade involving a current piece could likely be in order to open up cap space to bring in at least two of those players.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Knicks also have a rookie contract they can still add, which will likely be Mohamed Diawara, since he was the only player drafted by them this year. Diawara signed an Exhibit 10 contract with New York on Tuesday.

New York has their training camp squad all but set, and in about two weeks, they’ll have a clearer picture of who has a chance to make the team when their preseason begins. Their first preseason game is set for Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers in Abu Dhabi.