Knicks veteran guard shines in first start of the season

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

To the surprise of many, New York Knicks veteran guard Delon Wright got the start at point guard over Tyler Kolek on Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. New York was without Jalen Brunson, Miles McBride, and Cameron Payne, so head coach Tom Thibodeau had to get creative with his rotations.

Knicks’ Delon Wright was strong in his first start

He ultimately opted with Wright for his defensive pressure and veteran leadership, and the move paid off well. Wright played 30 minutes on Friday and recorded 12 points (10 in the first quarter), three rebounds, and four assists as the Knicks defeated the Bucks 116-107.

Wright also put in great work on the defensive end and was key to the Knicks forcing 16 Milwaukee turnovers. Before getting the start, Wright was not in the Knicks’ rotation and had mostly seen the court in garbage time.

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Thibodeau praised Wright following the game for delivering a strong performance when the Knicks needed it the most.

“His defense you can always count on,” Thibodeau said via the New York Post’s Jared Schwartz. “That’s his strength, and he’s not afraid. He’s aggressive, and he knows how to play off people. I think he reads the game well. I think we got terrific point-guard play.”

Wright stepped up at a time when the Knicks needed him the most

Wright was acquired by the Knicks at the trade deadline from the Bucks in exchange for Jericho Sims. Initially, the trade felt moot because of the surplus of guards that New York already had on its roster, but now it seems like a sneaky solid addition given the impact that he provided.

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Wright is a 10-year NBA veteran, so he has the experience needed to come in at any point and provide quality play. He likely won’t see the floor much when the Knicks return to full strength, but it is still encouraging to see him step up when they needed him to and be a key factor in their victory.

It is unclear if Payne or McBride will be able to return Sunday against the Portland Trail Blazers (Brunson is already out). If they can’t go, Wright will be ready to provide a similar impact and keep the team afloat amidst a rough injury situation.