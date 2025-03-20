Knicks’ versatile guard evaluates terrific season so far

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York Knicks guard Josh Hart has had an unreal season, making an impact in essentially every aspect on the court. He is averaging 14.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and leads the NBA in minutes at 37.7 per game.

Knicks’ Josh Hart is having a tremendous season

The uprise he has experienced is a direct result of the increased opportunity. With the offseason moves to acquire Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns, that opened up a spot for Hart to become a full-time starter, and he has not disappointed in the slightest.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Hart evaluated his season thus far in an interview with HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto and said that his goal is to maximize the production of those around him.

“I think I took that mentality and went with that. It opened doors for me that I didn’t think were possible or were in my vision at the time,” Hart said. “My biggest thing is I want to make sure these guys are good, and I want to make sure they get the recognition, contracts, and accolades that come with being in their position.”

The Knicks have a balanced starting five

His strategy has worked, as the Knicks’ starting five has been one of the most potent in the entire NBA and has double-digit scorers across the board. Towns and Jalen Brunson have looked like a top duo in the entire league and Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have provided an impact as well.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Furthermore, Hart’s impact on the glass and scoring improvement have made him one of the team’s most valuable players. He provides just about everything in one player, which is huge for the Knicks as it balances the team’s skillset. He is also doing all of this at the size of just 6-5.

As the playoffs approach, the Knicks are going to need Hart to play at his best, especially if Brunson is not 100% from his ankle injury. For the rest of the regular season, the focus will be to just stay healthy and get to the playoffs in good shape, and Hart will be a crucial piece for them in April.