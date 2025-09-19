Knicks urged to trade for Sacramento’s defensive maestro guard

The New York Knicks have already bulked up their depth this offseason, but the front office may not be done just yet. After adding Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele, along with veteran pieces like Malcolm Brogdon and Alex Len, the roster looks deeper than it has in years. Still, the idea of bringing in a defensive specialist like Keon Ellis could be too tempting to ignore, Rohan Brahmbhatt of Clutch Points believes.

Why Keon Ellis fits the Knicks’ identity

Ellis isn’t a household name, but his game carries shades of what the Knicks need off the bench. Last season with the Sacramento Kings, the 24-year-old appeared in 80 games and averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. More importantly, he shot .489 from the field and an impressive .433 from three, doing so on limited attempts.

The numbers don’t jump off the page, but they highlight two crucial traits: efficiency and discipline. Unlike many young guards, Ellis doesn’t force bad looks. He plays within the flow of the offense and brings a steady hand that could complement the Knicks’ more aggressive scorers.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Defensive value could be the difference

While the offensive efficiency is valuable, Ellis’ defense is what makes him a potential difference-maker in New York. He’s long, quick, and disruptive on the perimeter, with a motor that keeps opposing ball-handlers uncomfortable. Adding him to a second unit already featuring Clarkson’s scoring and Miles McBride’s developing two-way game would give the Knicks a versatile backcourt mix.

Mike Brown has long valued guards who can defend in space and keep pressure on shooters. Ellis’ profile fits perfectly into that mold, potentially giving the Knicks a defensive spark similar to what Josh Hart provides on the wing.

What it would cost to land him

Of course, prying Ellis away from Sacramento won’t come cheap. He’s entering the final year of a three-year, $5 million deal, and with unrestricted free agency looming in 2026, his value is only rising. If the Kings stay competitive, they’ll likely hold on to him. But should their season stall, Ellis could become an intriguing deadline piece.

For the Knicks, the price would likely involve a second-round pick or a young developmental player, depending on Sacramento’s outlook. While it’s not a blockbuster move, it could be one of those subtle trades that pays dividends come playoff time.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

How Ellis complements the current roster

The Knicks already have plenty of scoring options off the bench. Clarkson is instant offense, Brogdon provides veteran leadership, and McBride continues to grow into his role. What they don’t have is a guard who thrives as a defensive stopper first.

Ellis would provide balance. His ability to pressure shooters and rotate seamlessly in Brown’s system could give the Knicks more flexibility in crunch-time rotations. Basketball often comes down to matchups, and Ellis’ defensive chops could tilt a playoff series in the Knicks’ favor.

Ellis isn’t the kind of player who’ll dominate headlines, but sometimes the best moves are the quiet ones. For a Knicks team looking to close the gap between contender and champion, adding a defensive weapon like Ellis could be exactly the type of under-the-radar trade that makes all the difference.