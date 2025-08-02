Knicks urged to trade for intriguing young two-way guard

The New York Knicks are looking to enhance their depth in the backcourt this offseason, and it is likely that they will do so through free agency. However, the idea of making a trade for depth is not out of the realm of possibilities either.

Knicks could target Keon Ellis in a trade

amNY’s Ryan Nieskins suggested that the Knicks should go after Sacramento Kings guard Keon Ellis in a trade to give them a key piece for the bench unit.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

“That’s why surrounding them with switchable, high-motor defenders is critical, and why adding Keon Ellis makes strategic sense. Ellis ranks in the 99th percentile in shot contests, 95th in steals per 75 possessions, and 98th in blocks per 75. His defensive RAPM of +1.8 and STOP% of 4.3% place him among the league’s elite guard defenders. His presence would immediately lighten the defensive burden on Brunson and Towns, while boosting New York’s ability to withstand playoff-level pressure,” Nieskins wrote.

Ellis, 25, would be a good fit as he has played under Mike Brown while they were both with the Sacramento Kings. Ellis just completed his third NBA season, where he averaged 8.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and shot 43.3% from three.

Ellis would be a great fit under Mike Brown

His three-and-D abilities at the guard position could be very useful for New York, and he would be a great depth addition to provide insurance back there. He wouldn’t cost too much on the market either, likely costing some draft capital or one of their younger players on a cheap deal.

Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

New York does want to open up cap space as they are teetering on the second apron following the Mikal Bridges extension. Trading for Ellis could help accomplish that while also maintaining a strong bench unit.

Ultimately, it is unclear what the Knicks’ position is in the trade market, but Ellis could be a good fit if they choose to pursue some small depth trades.