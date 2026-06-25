The New York Knicks won’t be able to run back the entire team next season after winning a championship. Owner James Dolan has been firm about not entering the second apron, and they may lose a key piece as a result.

Knicks likely to lose Mitchell Robinson

Stefan Bondy of the New York Post reported on Thursday that center Mitchell Robinson is unlikely to return next season as a result of them not wanting to go over the second apron. Robinson is an unrestricted free agent this summer and may have too big of an asking price in order to feasibly retain him.

Losing Robinson in free agency would be a huge loss, especially since they didn’t draft a potential replacement in this year’s draft. New York took German guard Jack Kayil and Vanderbilt forward Tyler Nickel in the second round, and traded away their first round pick.

Robinson’s impact is hard to replicate. His offensive rebounding prowess and rim protection abilities made him a valuable asset to a championship team. However, concerns about his health and inability to shoot free throws are likely factoring into their decision to potentially let him walk.

The Knicks need to have a plan in place

They also have another free agent they will try to bring back, but will also have to jump hurdles to do so without going over the second apron. Landry Shamet, who was one of the Knicks’ best bench players during the postseason, is likely on par for a much larger contract than the veteran’s minimum he was on this past season.

New York will likely need to start looking through the free agent market for centers they can sign for cheap. The talent is not as robust on that front this year, so they possibly could also make trades to acquire a quality backup behind Karl-Anthony Towns.

Nevertheless, losing Robinson could be significant, so the Knicks need to have a good plan in place if they want to have a strong chance of repeating as champions in 2027.