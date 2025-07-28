Knicks unlikely to land former All-Star in free agency

The New York Knicks are still looking for one more player to sign to a veteran’s minimum with one more roster spot open. They have had their eyes set on a few targets, but they seem to be losing momentum on one big target.

Knicks unlikely to land Ben Simmons in free agency

NBA insider Sean Deveney spoke to an anonymous league GM about where the Knicks stand in the race for former All-Star Ben Simmons, and it is not in New York’s favor.

Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

“Of the places he [Simmons] could land, they’d [Knicks] be at the bottom of the list. They’re the long shot,” the GM said. “He does not want the scrutiny. And they want to have room to use the whole roster, that’s one reason they got rid of (coach Tom Thibodeau). If you’re bringing in a veteran who is hurt half the season, it’s going to prevent you from seeing what you’ve got with your young guys.”

Simmons would have been a nice fit for New York off their bench. They have been in the market for additional backcourt help and are looking for someone who can play significant minutes.

The Knicks will need to pivot in a different direction

Simmons would have provided them with elite defense and strong playmaking, two things that the backcourt is missing. While he is far from the All-Star player he once was, he would still have had a positive impact on a Knicks team with title aspirations next season.

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Now, New York will have to pivot towards other free agents who are still available. They have been known to be interested in retaining Landry Shamet and could express interest in Malcolm Brogdon.

As for Simmons, it appears that the Knicks will fall just short of getting the opportunity to land the former All-Star.