New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek has been a regular fixture in Mike Brown’s rotation for some time, but upon Josh Hart returning from an eight-game absence, he suddenly lost his spot in the rotation.

Knicks’ Tyler Kolek did not play versus the Trail Blazers

Against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday, Kolek did not play as the Knicks secured a bounce back win 123-114. It was Kolek’s first DNP for a coach’s decision since Nov. 19 against the Dallas Mavericks, a possible indication that he is, at least temporarily, out of the rotation again.

Kolek had been playing very well in place of the injured Miles McBride, and he continued to play important minutes even after McBride returned. However, there were some lapses that he had that may have diminished some of his playing time.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Kolek struggled badly in their previous game before the Blazers win, which was a loss to the red-hot Phoenix Suns. He recorded just two points and turned the ball over three times in 10 minutes off the bench, struggling to keep up with the physicality that the Suns brought.

Perhaps his benching was related to that poor performance, or was merely a coach’s decision based on matchups. The Blazers have a lot of physical, versatile wing defenders, and Mike Brown might have felt that Kolek would have struggled against a team with size.

Kolek is still a vital piece on the roster

Brown also might have felt that Hart was able to replace the production Kolek was providing for the Knicks over the past month, rendering his presence as redundant. Hart scored 18 points and dished out six assists in his first game back, and the team recorded 32 assists overall. Therefore, they seemed to do just fine without Kolek.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

That is not to say that Kolek isn’t an important piece. His ability to handle the ball is vital in situations that require more playmaking, and he has shown that he is more than capable of reading a defense at a high level.

Perhaps Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings will provide Kolek another opportunity to make a name for himself. The Kings are struggling badly, currently owning one of the worst records in the league, so Kolek may hear his name called again soon.