New York Knicks guard Tyler Kolek has been out of the rotation for the most part, so he has occasionally got reps in the G-League with the Westchester Knicks to stay in game shape. On Sunday, he had a historic day that made fans very excited about what’s in store for him.

Knicks’ Tyler Kolek has electric performance in G-League

To start his day, Kolek played in Westchester against the Greensboro Swarn (Charlotte Hornets G-League affiliate) and put together a record-setting performance. He dropped 42 points with 11 assists, and shot 15-for-22 from the floor and 9-for-14 from three.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Per SNY’s Ian Begley, he became the first person in Westchester Knicks franchise history to score 40 or more points and dish 10 or more assists in a single game. Did you think his day stopped there? Think again.

In the night cap, he joined the Knicks NBA team for their game against the Washington Wizards. With the Knicks destroying a bad Wizards team, head coach Mike Brown deployed Kolek into the hand for garbage time, his second game played of the day.

Kolek stayed hot in the NBA

Kolek picked up right where he left off, scoring a quick 11 points on a perfect 4-for-4 shooting and 3-for-3 from three. The eruption had an already pumped Madison Square Garden crowd buzzing even more, as New York routed Washington 145-113 for their sixth win in a row.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“That’s an amazing feat,” Brown said, via SNY. “To play in a G-League game in the afternoon, and come play an NBA game. That’s got to be a weird feeling, but these guys are pro athletes, and they do a great job of taking care of their bodies, and our performance group does a great job with them in that area.”

The Knicks’ guard depth is looking better than it’s ever been, and they are still waiting for Miles McBride to return from undergoing core muscle surgery. If Kolek continues to show promising signs, perhaps he can find himself earning meaningful minutes once again.