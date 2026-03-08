The New York Knicks crushed the Denver Nuggets on Friday night on the road 142-103. The blowout allowed some of the non-rotation players to make an impression, and they did just that.

Knicks’ Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet dazzle in garbage time vs. Nuggets

In particular, Tyler Kolek and Pacome Dadiet were the standouts in garbage time for New York. Kolek accomplished a rather rare feat in only nine minutes of action in the victory.

Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Kolek dished out eight assists in those nine minutes, which is the second-most assists in under 10 minutes in NBA history. Kolek has been out of the rotation since the arrival of Jose Alvarado at the trade deadline, but he showed that he can still play if his number is called.

Dadiet also impressed during his garbage time minutes. He scored a career-high 11 points and knocked down three three-pointers. Dadiet, a former first-round draft pick, has been unable to secure a rotation spot with the emergence of Mohamed Diawara, but he also showed off a solid skill set.

Everything is working for the Knicks right now

New York is rolling at the right time, and it feels as though every piece is contributing in a positive way. They have been the best defense in the league by far for the past month, and they continued to showcase that against Denver.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Nuggets shot just 8-for-40 (25%) from beyond the arc, as the Knicks showed them tight defense and physicality that Denver couldn’t match. New York has now swept the season series over the Nuggets for the second consecutive season.

Next up is the Los Angeles Lakers, to which the Knicks will come to town looking to close off this tough five-game stretch with another important victory. New York beat the Lakers at Madison Square Garden back in February, though they are a different team now than that one.