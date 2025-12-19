With several guys out for the New York Knicks on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers, many players were granted an opportunity on the court that they don’t normally get. One of those players was Trey Jemison, who is on a two-way contract.

Knicks’ Trey Jemison has a strong outing against the Pacers

Jemison got minutes as the backup center with Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson both sitting out, and he made the most of his action. He showcased great defensive versatility and was active in the interior.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

On the night, he recorded five points and five rebounds along with a block in 18 minutes of action. His efforts helped slow down the Pacers’ relentless attack in the second half and were a huge factor in their comeback win.

Head coach Mike Brown praised Jemison following the win and deemed him the team’s defensive player of the game.

Jemison showed some promise in the victory

“Trey Jemison’s our DPOG…Tyler, OG could have easily gotten it, even Ariel…But Trey’s communication and physicality in that 2nd half was off the charts,” Brown said (h/t New York Basketball on X).

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Jemison had made only two appearances before Thursday, totaling just nine minutes. The game against the Pacers was his first true action in meaningful minutes, and he delivered in a game that needed to see the back end of the bench step up.

New York is potentially looking to upgrade their big man depth before the trade deadline, and they likely will do just that. However, Jemison has proven to be a capable third-string big man if needed, and the Knicks should be very pleased with his performance.