Knicks: Top head coach candidate likely to sign extension with Mavericks

The New York Knicks’ head coaching search seems to be intensifying over the past few days. Mike Brown has been the guy to emerge as the frontrunner to succeed Tom Thibodeau.

Jason Kidd is likely to sign a long-term extension with the Dallas Mavericks

However, one of their top targets appears to be officially off the table despite their numerous attempts. According to the New York Post’s Stefan Bondy, Dallas Mavericks head coach and top Knicks target Jason Kidd is likely to sign a long-term extension to stay in Dallas.

“Jason Kidd is “expected” to sign an extension with the Mavericks before next season, according to Hall of Fame writer Marc Stein, a development that’s noteworthy in New York only because the former point guard had once been viewed as the Knicks’ top choice for head coach,” Bondy wrote.

The Knicks had requested to speak with Kidd just days after they fired Thibodeau. The Mavericks swiftly denied their request, and New York was turned away by several other teams as well.

The Knicks will pivot towards Mike Brown

Kidd would have been a strong fit to be their head coach, as he has shown that he can lead a team far. He led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals in 2024 and contributed largely to the development of Luka Doncic, and he also has experience coaching Knicks’ star point guard Jalen Brunson.

New York will now move on from Kidd and lock their eyes on Brown, as it seems increasingly likely that the former Kings and Cavaliers coach will become the franchise’s next head coach.