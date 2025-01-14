Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau wants players to tone down the in-game criticism to officials

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks’ recent slump has generated some growing frustration, particularly over the discrepancy in fouls being called for and against New York. The Knicks have notably not been getting the same type of whistle from the referees as their opponents lately, which has caused some defensive lapses as the players try to make their point to the officials.

Tom Thibodeau wants his players to focus on the game and not the officiating

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau wants his players to focus on the task at hand rather than the fouls that are being called.

“You can’t afford to complain. You can make a point on a dead ball to an official. They’re usually pretty good with that, but if you’re doing it when the ball’s live, now you’re at a disadvantage on the other end, it becomes a five on four and it becomes an open 3 or a layup, and then at the end, maybe it’s a one-possession game. You have two or three of those in a game, that can be the difference in winning and losing,” Thibodeau said (h/t Posting and Toasting).

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Knicks have struggled immensely in transition defense this year, which has contributed to their recent skid of losing five of the last seven games. Additionally, their frustrations with the refs are more apparent as the game goes on, and the team has struggled to find some consistency in the meantime.

Josh Hart and Karl-Anthony Towns among the Knicks that have had moments with the refs

Josh Hart has been the most profound when it comes to making a point to the refs. He has six technical fouls on the season, which is tied for the sixth-most in the NBA. He plays with a high motor and tenacious energy, which would explain his energy towards the officials when a call doesn’t go his way.

Of course, he is not the only guilty player. Karl-Anthony Towns has had his fair share of intense moments with the officials and was very animated Monday night against the Pistons after he set an illegal screen to turn the ball over with the Knicks down by just one. New York would go on to lose the game 124-119.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hart and the rest of the team need to focus on what they can control. They can’t control how the game is officiated, but they can control their focus on getting back on defense, playing cohesive offense, and playing at the flow of the game.