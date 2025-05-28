Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau suggests bad first quarter was what hurt them in Game 4

The New York Knicks are now on the brink of elimination after dropping Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Indiana Pacers. They now trail in the series 3-1 and have their season on the ropes.

The first quarter hurt the Knicks in Game 4

Slow starts have haunted the Knicks all postseason, and it ended up defining their play in Game 4. In the first quarter, the Knicks scored 35 points but gave up 43, and New York struggled to get stops for most of the night at that point.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau pointed to that first quarter as the tone setter and what held them back in Game 4.

“You had the first quarter, it was problematic,” Thibodeau said. “That set the tone for the game, giving up 43 points, and then we turn it over against them, particularly the live ball turnovers, you’re the fueling [their] transition game.”

The Knicks need to come out strong in Game 5

The Knicks have had problems starting games all postseason. While they have been able to regroup and make a handful of large comebacks during this run, falling behind that far in games is bound to hurt them at some point, and it became the difference in Game 4.

Their season is now on the line, and there is no margin for error going forward. To find a way to make this a series and take Game 5, they have to get off to a strong start, or else they will fizzle out and go down without much of a fight.

Game 5 will be back home at Madison Square Garden, which is set for Thursday night. It is one game at a time for them from here on out, and they will look to keep their season alive Thursday night.