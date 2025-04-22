Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau rips officials following Game 2 loss

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks didn’t lose Game 2 against the Detroit Pistons solely because of the referees, but the discrepancy in free throws for each team will definitely be looked at as at least a factor into the outcome.

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau incensed over free throw disparity in Game 2

The Pistons shot 34 free throws in their win over the Knicks on Monday to knot the series up 1-1. In comparison, New York took just 19 foul shots and didn’t shoot their first free throws until the final minutes of the first half.

The officiating was certainly inconsistent, and the Knicks’ body language on the court did not make things better. New York came out with a lifeless offense in Game 2 and was unable to adjust to how the game was being called for them.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau spoke about the difference in how the game was being called for them after the game and expressed displeasure with the big discrepancy in free throws.

“I don’t understand how on one side you talk about direct line drives. [Brunson] is getting fouled and it’s not being called,” Thibodeau said, per the Associated Press. “I don’t really give a crap how they call the game, as long as it’s consistent on both sides. So, if [Cade] Cunningham is driving and there is marginal contact and he is getting to the line, then Jalen deserves to be getting to the line. It’s really that simple.”

The Knicks need to refocus heading into Game 3

There were many times throughout the game where the Knicks felt that they deserved a foul call. The game featured a lot of physicality and high-level intensity on both sides, but there were definitely some moments where it felt as though the refs were not giving New York the benefit of the doubt.

Despite that, it is still on them to adjust to the way the game is being called and not expect them to change their ways. The Knicks failed to do that, which led to their broken offensive performance and a potentially series-changing Game 2 loss.

They will now need to regroup and refocus as the series now heads to Detroit for a pivotal Game 3. That game will tip off on Thursday at 7 P.M. EST.