Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau refusing to give rookie big man more playing time

It would appear that New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau is sticking with Jericho Sims as the backup center. Despite giving rookie big man Ariel Hukporti extended playing time on Friday against the Brooklyn Nets, Thibodeau reverted to having Sims be the backup on Sunday – also against the Nets.

Jericho Sims has re-claimed the Knicks’ backup center position

Sims provided solid minutes Sunday, as he logged four rebounds and a block in 18 minutes of action off the bench. However, he had three personal fouls in those minutes and exhibited some of the same miscues defensively despite an improved outing overall.

Hukporti, meanwhile, did not see the court Sunday after recording seven points and four blocks in 30 minutes on Friday while Karl-Anthony Towns sat out with a knee injury. The rookie big man did everything possible to make a case for a rotation spot, but it was not enough to convince Thibodeau to make a permanent change.

Thibodeau explained after Sunday’s win why he chose to stick with Sims as the backup center.

“He’s number one among centers in defensive field goal percentage in the restricted area. So I know what he provides there,” Thibodeau said (h/t NBA reporter Ben Oppenheimer). “And then, his screening, his ability to put pressure on the rim… it’s a different type of pressure. KAT can play away from the basket, but Jericho is going hard to the rim. And then, what it does also allow us to do is switch more.”

Hukporti has shown tremendous promise as a potential long-term option

With Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa still out with injuries, New York has had to resort to the deepest part of the bench to give them quality minutes. Despite the small sample size, Hukporti showed a lot of promise and arguably deserved another opportunity on Sunday, but Thibodeau had other ideas.

Sims has been with the Knicks for four seasons, so Thibodeau likely trusts him more than an unproven rookie. However, New York’s biggest struggles have come on the defensive end this season, and Hukporti provided the stifling rim protection that the Knicks haven’t been getting from Sims for most of the season so far.

While Sims is better at defending the perimeter than Hukporti, the lack of an interior presence has been the main culprit behind the Knicks’ issues on that end of the floor. Hukporti has also shown more discipline than Sims, as he stays aggressive and doesn’t commit as many fouls as Sims does.

Sims likely remains as the backup for now

Sunday’s game may be indicative of the notion that Sims will remain as the team’s backup center for the foreseeable future. The bright side of it is that this can be used as motivation for Hukporti to further develop his skillset.

It is unlikely that a change will occur on Monday when the Knicks take on the Washington Wizards before heading on the road for a West Coast trip, so they will just have to hope that Sims can give them quality minutes with the playing time he will get.