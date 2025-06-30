Knicks to sign guard Jordan Clarkson upon clearing waivers

The New York Knicks have made a significant free agent signing on the first day of free agency. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, former Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson intends to sign a deal with the Knicks upon clearing waivers.

The New York Post’s Stefan Bondy indicated that the deal will be a one-year deal on a league minimum salary.

Knicks adding Jordan Clarkson through free agency

Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Clarkson now joins a Knicks squad that was desperately in need of a bench scorer, and he fits the bill for that scoring need. Clarkson won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award back in 2021 and has been known to be one of the top reserve scorers.

Last season with Utah, Clarkson appeared in 37 games (nine starts) and averaged 16.2 points while shooting 41% from the field and 36% from three. His 16.2 points would have led all bench scorers, though he did not play enough games to qualify.

Clarkson will give the Knicks a huge boost off the bench

Clarkson will help the Knicks a ton with their scoring depth. He is known for being an above-average three-point shooter and is willing to take shots.

Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

New York ranked last in points per game off the bench last season, but were 11th in three-point percentage, and now they have added someone who will be able to boost both. Clarkson figures to play alongside Miles McBride and potentially Mitchell Robinson in the second unit.

The Knicks still have other areas they will want to address this summer, but they have gotten off to a strong start with the signing of Clarkson.