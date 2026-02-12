The New York Knicks have made another key addition in the free agent market. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, free agent forward Jeremy Sochan plans to sign a deal with the Knicks upon clearing waivers.

Knicks to sign Jeremy Sochan

Sochan was released by the San Antonio Spurs earlier this week and had several interested suitors. Ultimately, he chose the Knicks as his next destination as he hopes to make an impact on a title contending team.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

This is a low-risk, high-reward signing for New York, as they needed wing depth behind the injured OG Anunoby. At 22 years of age, Sochan provides defense, length, and athleticism at the wing position.

In his career, he is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds across four seasons with the Spurs. The former Baylor University product was drafted ninth overall by the Spurs in the 2022 Draft, and he was a brief focal point for them during their rebuilding phase. Sochan was named to the All-Rookie second team in 2023.

Sochan is purely a depth addition

Sochan may not get a ton of minutes on the Knicks, as they have their rotation essentially figured out. He could slide in and play spot minutes for defense, and he could also fill in a variety of roles if players go down with injury.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Mohamed Diawara has developed nicely into a backup role, and it’s unclear if Sochan will cut into those minutes Diawara has been getting.

This is a strong signing for New York as they look to fortify their depth for the stretch run.