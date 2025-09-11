Knicks to sign former Hawks sharpshooter to training camp deal

The New York Knicks are having a busy Thursday. Moments after bringing back Landry Shamet on a one-year deal, they add more shooting by signing Garrison Mathews to a training camp deal, as first reported by Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.

Knicks to sign Garrison Mathews to training camp deal

Mathews will have a chance to compete for a roster spot through training camp, which is set to begin in approximately two weeks from today. Their first preseason game will take place in Abu Dhabi on Oct. 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Mathews is a six-year NBA veteran who has established himself as one of the most efficient three-point shooters in the league. He spent the last three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks and has also enjoyed stops with the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets.

Last season with Atlanta, he averaged 7.5 points and shot 39% from three. For his career, he is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

The Knicks have improved their offense this offseason

The Knicks are clearly looking to bring in more shooting depth following the latest additions. New head coach Mike Brown emphasizes floor spacing in his coaching philosophy, so both Mathews and Shamet could provide a positive impact as depth pieces.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York has also added Jordan Clarkson and Guerschon Yabusele this offseason, both of whom are expected to have key roles on the Knicks’ bench this upcoming season.

The Knicks begin the regular season on Oct. 22 at Madison Square Garden. The expectations for them will be high, so adding some elite shooting as depth will surely be a big boost for a team competing for a title.