Knicks to sign former 76ers center to two-year deal

The New York Knicks have made another move on the second day of free agency. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, former 76ers center Guerschon Yabusele has agreed to a two-year, $12 million contract with the Knicks, which includes a player option.

Knicks add Guerschon Yabusele via free agency

Yabusele fills a huge need for New York, as the badly needed frontcourt depth after Karl-Anthony Towns’ struggles at center last season. The big man returned to the NBA last season and played well for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

In 70 games (43 starts) for the 76ers last season, he averaged 11.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 50% from the field and 38% from three. At 6-8, 260 lbs, Yabusele will provide some size and physicality in the frontcourt, which is what the Knicks badly needed.

Furthermore, they now add another double-digit scorer to their bench unit. The team also added Jordan Clarkson through free agency to a league minimum contract on Monday.

Yabusele will provide depth in the frontcourt

New York is stacking up on their depth, as now they have many more reliable options in the second unit to go to. Last season, New York was dead last in bench points per game, and they were also the only team not to have at least 2,000 total bench points.

Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Yabusele provides floor spacing in the frontcourt and will be a solid backup to Mitchell Robinson. He could also play alongside Robinson off the bench, as the roster configuration is yet to be determined, as they continue to look for a head coach.

The Knicks continue to be active in free agency, and they have now made two key signings that will have a great impact on their bench.