Knicks to interview former Hornets head coach as search continues

The New York Knicks now have their fourth interview set up as they continue to search for a new head coach. According to The Athletic’s James L. Edwards III, New York will interview former Charlotte Hornets head coach and current New Orleans Pelicans assistant James Borrego for their open head coaching position.

Borrego is now the fourth coach to be interviewed by the Knicks. He joins Taylor Jenkins, Mike Brown, and Micah Nori as candidates who have had an interview with the organization.

The team has been constantly searching for a new head coach since they fired Tom Thibodeau earlier this month. They have checked in with other teams regarding their coaches, as well as expressing interest in their assistants.

As previously mentioned, Borrego has head coaching experience in the NBA, as he coached the Hornets from 2018-22, along with 30 games coaching the Orlando Magic in 2015. In those four seasons with the Hornets, he amassed a 138-163 regular season record with no playoff appearances.

Borrego could be a strong candidate for New York

However, his most recent season as a head coach was a winning season, as the Hornets finished with a 43-39 record in the 2021-22 season. Borrego’s experience and younger age (47) may help give him leverage, as the team is eyeing an experienced voice who can resonate with the players more.

With the talent present on the roster already, Borrego could be a good candidate for the Knicks. He has demonstrated an ability to lead younger teams, so taking charge of a team with realistic title aspirations could help get the players to fully buy in.

As the search for a new coach continues, Borrego joins the list of coveted candidates who could be chosen to lead the Knicks to the promised land.