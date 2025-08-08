Knicks to bring back old uniform from 1990s as they pursue a championship next season

The New York Knicks are finally in a position where they have a realistic shot at winning a title. Many have the Knicks as the team to beat in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2025-26 season, which is something fans have not had the luxury of experiencing since the 1990s.

Knicks are bringing back old jersey style from the 90s

To bring that feeling back to the Mecca, the team is reportedly bringing back their jersey style from that era next season, per Forbes’ Evan Sidery.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“The Knicks will be reviving a modernized version of the 1990’s uniforms for their City Edition next season,” Forbes posted on X. “The classic white “New York” with the blue side panels is coming back, which was worn during their run to the 1999 NBA Finals.”

This change comes as the Knicks prepare for what could be a huge season for them. After making it to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years last season, they are now ready to embark on a title quest after improving the bench and making a head coaching change.

Knicks hopeful for a title run in the 2025-26 season

New York has added some newer jersey styles over the years, apart from their association white uniform and icon blue uniform. They made changes to their city edition uniforms that now include all three of their primary colors in orange, blue pinstripes, and a white base.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

This new jersey style coming to the court next season seems to invoke a lot more of their ’90s style, when the Patrick Ewing-led squads were one of the more dominant teams in the league and reached the NBA Finals twice in that decade.

Unfortunately, that group never won a title together, but this year’s Knicks are hopeful to change that. They have all of the pieces that can get the job done, but everything must go right both on the court and health-wise for the 52-year title drought to finally conclude.