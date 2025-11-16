The New York Knicks got a bleak update on the health of forward OG Anunoby. ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Sunday that Anunoby has a left hamstring strain and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. SNY’s Ian Begley added that Anunoby will not travel with the Knicks on their upcoming road trip, which begins Monday.

Anunoby suffered the injury on Friday against the Miami Heat, when he was seen grabbing his hamstring after a botched fastbreak early in the first quarter. He would go to the locker room during the timeout and was ruled out shortly after.

Undoubtedly, this is a brutal blow for New York, as they will now be without their best perimeter defender and third-leading scorer for the foreseeable future. They are already without Jalen Brunson due to an ankle sprain, so the last thing they need is for more injuries to pile up.

Anunoby was having a terrific season prior to the injury, averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.9 steals, and shooting 39.2% from three-point range. It will be very tough for New York to replace the production he provides regularly.

Landry Shamet could take his place in the starting five

In his absence, Landry Shamet could be the leading candidate to step into the starting five. Shamet has had a very productive season and has already logged three starts this season, making him a frontrunner to take over Anunoby’s spot.

Shamet already showed that he can step up when asked, as he exploded for a career night on Friday against the Heat with Brunson and Anunoby out. Shamet scored a career-high 36 points, including 30 in the second half, to propel his team to a 140-132 victory.

In the meantime, the Knicks will now have to try to stay afloat without one of their most impactful players. The hope is that his absence is not too lengthy, as they will need him for any success they plan on having this season.