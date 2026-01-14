New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet isn’t far away from returning from a shoulder injury, but it is also still unclear when exactly he will make his long-awaited return. Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings will mark his 25th straight game missed with the injury.

Knicks have badly missed Landry Shamet

Shamet’s absence has been significant, as they are missing his tenacity on defense as well as his aggressive offensive abilities. During his absence, guys like Tyler Kolek and Jordan Clarkson have been tasked with filling his void.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Shamet was having a very strong start to the season before he was injured. He had emerged as a key piece in Mike Brown’s rotation while playing on a veteran’s minimum contract, looking like a steal of a signing.

When he does inevitably make his return, his role may look different. Josh Hart has rediscovered himself as a starter, and it seems highly unlikely that the Knicks will demote him back to the bench anytime soon given the success they’ve had.

Shamet’s return will be huge for New York

Additionally, Miles McBride has become the clear sixth man for this group. Mitchell Robinson is the only player with true size in the second unit, and Clarkson has played well enough to keep his role off the bench as well.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Therefore, Shamet may not play as many minutes as he did before his injury. The team is also actively searching for rotation upgrades to make through the trade market, which could further kick Shamet down in the pecking order.

Nevertheless, Shamet’s return will be huge for the Knicks, as they know he can come in at any point and provide a spark. His shooting prowess makes him a nice depth piece to have, so he will still be effective in some way regardless of what his role looks like when he returns.