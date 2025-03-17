Knicks to be without All-Star point guard until late March

March 17, 2025
NBA: Golden State Warriors at New York Knicks
The New York Knicks will have to continue to battle without All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson.

Knicks: Jalen Brunson still rehabbing sprained ankle

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Brunson is not expected to return to action until late March or early April as he nurses his sprained right ankle (h/t Yahoo Sports’ Jack Baer).

Jalen Brunson, Knicks
The news serves as a major blow to the Knicks at a critical point in the season. With only 16 games left in the year, New York is striving to establish continuity for the playoffs.

Knicks to hang onto East’s No. 3 seed without Brunson

The Knicks are 2-2 since the Villanova product went down with the ailment. New York picked up wins over the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers, while losing to the Los Angeles Clippers and Golden State Warriors in that span.

Brunson averages 26.3 points, 7.4 assists and 2.3 three-pointers per game on the campaign. Without him, the Knicks will continue to rely on Miles McBride as well as Cam Payne to man floor general duties.

