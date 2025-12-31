The New York Knicks will close out 2025 with a huge matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, who have quickly established themselves as one of the top teams out West. However, the Knicks will be without a very important piece as they try to slow down Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the group.

Knicks won’t have Mitchell Robinson against Spurs

Mitchell Robinson, who missed last game due to injury management, is out again for the same reason. This is a rarity, as he usually only doesn’t play if they have a back-to-back, but they do not in this case.

Not having him out there is a massive loss, as he is arguably the only guy on the roster who can properly match up with Wembanyama. In the NBA Cup championship game against the Spurs, it was Robinson’s impact on the offensive boards that made the biggest difference, propelling them to a Cup title.

Without Robinson, they will need to rely on Karl-Anthony Towns to carry the load defensively. If he gets into foul trouble, though, things could get tough for them.

It will be next man up for the Knicks

Ariel Hukporti is questionable with a mouth laceration. If he isn’t able to play, then perhaps this is a game where Trey Jemison could see some action. His size and defensive capabilities could be a solid addition on the court to thwart Wembanyama, as slowing him down is going to be the key.

Guerschon Yabusele could see more action like he did in their last game against the Pelicans. Yabusele’s offense shined against New Orleans, as he knocked down three of four three-pointers, but it was a struggle for him defensively with Zion Williamson carving up New York downhill.

Nevertheless, head coach Mike Brown will have to get creative again if they want to end the calendar year on a high note. The game against the Spurs tips off at 7 PM EST.