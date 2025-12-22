The New York Knicks will rest more starters against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday. The latest injury report listed both Jalen Brunson (right ankle injury management) and OG Anunoby (left ankle soreness) as out for the game on Tuesday.

Knicks to be without Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby against Timberwolves

Brunson is coming off a masterful performance against the Miami Heat on Sunday in which he scored 47 points and dished eight assists without committing a turnover. The Knicks would win by a score of 132-125 for their 20th victory of the season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This game will be Brunson’s third missed game this season. He missed two games earlier this season with a Grade 1 right ankle sprain, so they will ensure that he stays in good shape given the recent schedule.

The Knicks have had a gauntlet of a schedule recently. They played two games in Las Vegas for the NBA Cup before immediately turning around to a back-to-back against the Indiana Pacers on the road and the Philadelphia 76ers back home, making it three games in just four days.

Knicks will need the others to step up

New York sat out Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, and Mitchell Robinson in the win over the Pacers, so the Knicks will now give Brunson and Anunoby some additional rest with their Christmas Day matinee later this week.

In their absence, Tyler Kolek could get the start at point guard, as Miles McBride remains out with a left ankle sprain. Kolek has been a huge difference maker for the Knicks lately, so they should feel comfortable trusting him to keep them afloat against a good Timberwolves team.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mitchell Robinson could potentially start at center and move Karl-Anthony Towns to power forward. Mohamed Diawara could also get the start, as he made the start against the Pacers when Towns and Hart sat.

The hope is that the Knicks will have both players back on Christmas Day when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.