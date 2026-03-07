The New York Knicks are in a flow state. Playing their best basketball at the right time, they continued their hot stretch of play with a dominant victory over the Denver Nuggets on the road 142-103, sweeping the season series for the second consecutive season.

Knicks destroy Jokic and the Nuggets

New York actually trailed by two after the first quarter, but completely dominated the game after that. OG Anunoby, who had a 40-point game in Denver last season, had another big performance in the Mile High city with 34 points, seven rebounds, six three-pointers, and four steals.

Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

More impressively, New York won this game by this margin despite Nikola Jokic scoring 38 points for the Nuggets. The 39-point margin is Jokic’s largest regular season loss of his career.

Perhaps the most noteworthy thing of the night was that New York got their seventh win of 30 or more points this season with still 18 games left on the schedule. The seven wins tie a franchise record set by the 1969-70 team, who would go on to win the championship.

Knicks are rolling at the right time

The only team with more such victories this season is the Oklahoma City Thunder with eight. Since mid-January, New York has been the league’s best performing defense, and they have held a team under 110 points in eight consecutive games. In that span, New York is 6-2.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The dominant win in Denver comes amid a strong stretch of games in which they secured double-digit victories over the Spurs and Raptors, two teams who will likely be in the playoffs later this year. They also came very close to knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, but fell short 103-100.

They will have the Lakers on Sunday to close out their gauntlet of a stretch. Right now, the Knicks are playing like true contenders, and are quickly putting the league on notice with their dominance over a long period of time.