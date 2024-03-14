Knicks thriving off of Josh Hart’s 20-game tear

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks in large part to Josh Hart, the New York Knicks did not fall apart over their last 20 games. A bevy of injuries to Julius Randle, OG Anunoby, and several other key rotational pieces put the Knicks’ back against the wall immediately following a 12-2 run in the month of January.

Josh Hart’s incredible tear has helped the Knicks stay afloat in February and March

Though, Hart stepped into the starting small forward role once again and gave the Knicks production like he, nor they have seen yet. As Let’s Talk Knicks shared on X, Hart has put up a double-double with strong distribution since Jan. 27:

Josh Hart over the last 20 games:



13.4 PPG

10.9 REB

5.8 AST

4 TRIPLE DOUBLES

40.3 MPG ??????



“Machine”, “workhorse”, “iron-man”, whatever you want to call him.



Just make sure you put some damn respect on it. pic.twitter.com/gmkDtXOyDd — Let’s Talk Knicks (LTK) (@LetsTalkKnicks_) March 13, 2024

Hart was battling a reduced role prior to his re-emergence. Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau removed him from the starting lineup after their 21-point win over the Washington Wizards on Nov. 17.

The rise of Donte DiVincenzo as well as manning several positions saw Hart regress below his career averages and his strong start to his Knicks tenure last season.

How Josh Hart got his mojo back in the Knicks’ starting lineup

Since rejoining the starting lineup on Jan. 29, the Villanova product has had three 20-plus point games and eight with multiple steals.

Alex B. Of Knicks Central accentuated Hart’s role in the Knicks graduating from playoff mainstays to legitimate contenders in the Eastern Conference:

The entire Knicks franchise turned around when they acquired Josh Hart and put him next to Jalen Brunson



They are now 54-35 since acquiring Hart (with a round won in the playoffs too)



Put some respect on his name, it’s NOT a coincidence pic.twitter.com/JSOUBGcGDA — Alex B. (@KnicksCentral) March 13, 2024

Now that OG Anunoby is back, Hart will be needed in the Knicks‘ second unit. New York will rely on his boosted confidence and rhythm to catalyze an uptempo offense as they look to gel before the postseason.

Hart saw 39 minutes on Wednesday instead of the 40.7 he’d been averaging in Anunoby’s stead. He’s in good standing with coach Thibodeau and once the team is back at full strength, will likely see an elevated role compared to his court time earlier this winter.